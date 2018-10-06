When

Wed., October 24, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., October 24, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Are you interested in learning more about bats? Here is the perfect opportunity. The Halloween season seems a perfect time to learn the truth about bats, their habitats, their diet and how they get along in the world. Join Mike Mainhart, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Naturalist, in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at 6:30 pm. Mr. Mainhart will also provide instructions to show you how to make a bat house of your own. This family-friendly and fun program is brought to the community through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library. It is free of cost to attend and open to the public.

Please register by going online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042, or call Amber Smith at 330-332-5512.