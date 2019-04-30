Sat., May 18, 2019 at 3:00pm
Sat., May 18, 2019 at 12:00am
Calvary United Methodist Church
12062 South Ave..
North Lima, Ohio
Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave Ext. North Lima will host a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. The dinner includes ½ BBQ chicken, baked potato, green beans, applesauce, roll and butter, pie and drink. The cost is $9.00 for adults and $7.00 for children under 12. You may eat in or carry out. Proceeds to be used to further the ministries of Calvary UMC and our surrounding community. For more information please call 330-549-2588