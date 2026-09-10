When

Wed., September 23, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Wed., September 23, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Cranberry Township Municipal Center 2525 Rochester Road Cranberry Township, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Art Group will host show at CAN Art Gallery

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver Art Group will host a show Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the CAN Art Gallery inside the Cranberry Township Municipal Center, 2525 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The art group has been meeting for over 70 years. Artists work on their own projects, sometimes with the guidance of an experienced instructor. The artists work in many media, but what brings them together is their desire to be part of a supportive art community. The group meets weekly through fall, winter and spring; artists of all levels are welcome to join.

In 1949, the group was founded by Hilda and Hugh Fischer. Back then, the artists met in a barn loft behind Fischer Hardware Store in downtown Beaver. As the group has grown over the years, different locations in Beaver County have been their home.

The Beaver Art Group has long held a yearly art show and sale in the park in Beaver that has evolved into the Garrison Day Festival, which was built around them and is held every year in June.

The hours for the CAN Art Gallery are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 pm Saturday. The gallery is closed Sunday.

For more information about C.A.N., visit cranberryartistsnetwork.com.