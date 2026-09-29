When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center October workshops and programs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for upcoming October workshops and programs. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

The Wildlife Education Center will be open extended hours for visitors Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Oct. 4, from 1- 5 p.m. This is the final weekend the center will be open for the 2026 season.

Archery Knowledge. Join Chip Hudson and other volunteers Oct. 3 from 1-4:30 p.m. on the grassy area by the pavilion to learn how to shoot traditional bows — no crossbows or compounds. Participants will learn the basics of shooting without sights. Bows of various sizes will be available and is open to kids and adults. This is also Friends of Beaver Creek State Park Pioneer Days in the park, so there will be lots of things to do.