Sat., July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm

Sat., July 20, 2019 No Specific End Time

Union Local High School Gymnasium 66779 Belmont Morristown Road Belmont, OH

Belmont County Farm Bureau is currently raising funds to provide packaged meals to be used by four schools in Belmont County that have expressed a need. The schools are Barnesville, Bellaire, St. Clairsville, and Union Local. This backpack food program provides food for children in need, to help prevent them from being hungry over the weekend. The goal set by Belmont County Farm Bureau is $40,000.

The $40,000 will be used to purchase bulk ingredients from the nonprofit, The Outreach Program. This will translate to 22,222 meals, with a cost of $1.80 per meal or .30 cents per serving. The three fortified meal varieties are Macaroni and Cheese Dinner made with real cheese, Instant Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal, and Minestrone soup. After the meals are packaged, they will be stored and distributed according to each school’s need for their number of backpacks. Currently the number of backpacks prepared by the four schools totals 260 weekly.

Belmont County Farm Bureau will be hosting a meal packaging event on Saturday, July 20, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Union Local High School Gymnasium, 66779 Belmont Morristown Rd., Belmont, Ohio 43718. All individuals and groups are welcome to participate at the packaging event. It will be an amazing and life changing opportunity to help hungry kids have a hot meal to eat.

To donate, checks may be made out to Belmont County Farm Bureau and mailed to 100 Colonel Drive, Barnesville, Ohio 43713. Contact the Farm Bureau Office at 740-425-3681 for credit card donations

If you have any questions about donations or helping at the packaging event, please contact Belmont County Farm Bureau, 740-425-3681, or the event coordinator Devin Cain, 740-391-0869.