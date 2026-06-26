Sun., June 28, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., June 28, 2026 All Day Event
salem masonic temple
788 east state street
salem, oh
We are doing a pasta dinner $12 for Joe Gear. He was in a horrible motor cycle accident.
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Sun., June 28, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., June 28, 2026 All Day Event
salem masonic temple
788 east state street
salem, oh
We are doing a pasta dinner $12 for Joe Gear. He was in a horrible motor cycle accident.
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