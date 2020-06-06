When
Sat., June 27, 2020 at 9:00am
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
5017 SR 557
Charm, Ohio
Phone
330-231-3085
Website
Posted In
For more information call Larry Yoder at 330-231-3085. Presented by the Doughty Valley Benefit Tractor Pull.
