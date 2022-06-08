When

Wed., June 15, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., June 15, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Are you summer cookout ready? Salem Public Library is hosting a ‘Best Cookout Ever’ program series starting June 15th that will feature local chefs. Join Chef J.R. Straley, of Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, in sampling and learning how to recreate his most acclaimed cookout recipes. Starting on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 PM, Chef Straley will give a live demonstration on grilling and smoking ‘The Main Event’ by utilizing value cuts of meat to save money without skimping on flavor. The following week on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 PM, Chef Straley will talk about all things side dishes, from Mexican street corn to creating your own homemade dressings to pour over a grilled vegetable salad.

We’ve saved ‘The Sweetest Things’ for last on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:30 PM. Treg Steves, the owner of Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar in Lisbon, Ohio, will be presenting flavorful desserts like a sweet and smoky Griddled Brown Butter Cake and thirst-quenching beverages that you can bring to finish off your next cookout. After attending this series of three programs, you’ll never take home a full covered dish again!

Registration is required for these programs. This series of programs are free of cost and open to the public. Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street Salem, OH 44460.