Fri., October 12, 2018 at 6:00pm

Fri., October 12, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will host a program about the popular yet elusive legendary character, Bigfoot, during a special after-hours time on October 12, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Guest speaker, Amber Billig, will share local stories about Bigfoot in Columbiana County, as well as her own personal experiences. She will also discuss equipment that is used to track Bigfoot. A questionnaire, time for audience members to share their experiences related to Bigfoot and a Bigfoot calling contest will round out the evening.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and can be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance with registration.

Amber Billig grew up outside of Wellsville, Ohio. She has 23 years of experience in Bigfoot research and study in the field. Amber says, “I am trying to help find evidence to prove there is something out there, whether it is Bigfoot or something else”. Amber does this research as a hobby and for the fun of it.