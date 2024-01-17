When

Wed., January 31, 2024 at 5:30pm

Until

Wed., January 31, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Go Wild in the Park programming presents Birdseed Ornaments. Learn about why it’s important to supplement our local avian population with birdseed ornaments in winter while creating your own.

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 in the Quaker Room for this fun and meaningful program. This program is appropriate for all ages, so bring the family!

All materials are provided free of cost by Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation. Registration is required and may be completed on Salem Public Library’s website https://www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.