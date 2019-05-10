When

Thu., May 23, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., May 23, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Get Tech Smart” at Salem Public Library when you learn about Bluetooth technology and how you can use it in your life. The class will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room. Stephanie Peterson, technology instructor, will explain how Bluetooth technology is connected to speakers, cars, landlines and robots and help attendees understand the choices and available devices. Also to be covered is tethering your cell to other devices.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.