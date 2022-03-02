Boardman Ohio LIVE YES Connect Group Meet The Dietician
Sat., March 05, 2022 at 11:00am
Sat., March 12, 2022 at 12:00am
Free Zoom Event
The meeting will be held via Zoom and an RSVP is required.
online, OH
Meet Alexis Supan RD with the Cleveland Clinic Centers for Integrated Medicine
We will be discussing how we can lower inflammation in our body and ease our pain, and how some foods can create inflammation in the body and how some foods can lower inflammation. We will discuss various herbs,spices and supplements. Research shows a diet rich in anti-inflammatory compounds can help prevent and even slow disease progression and lower inflammation in the body.
Bring your questions