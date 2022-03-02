Sat., March 05, 2022 at 11:00am
Sat., March 05, 2022 at 12:00am
Zoom Event
The Free Event is meeting on Zoom
online, OH
Speaker
Dr. Sue Curfman DHSc
Associate Professor Doctoral Program in Physical Therapy from
Belmont University in Nashville Tennessee
will discuss The Humanity and Science of Pain with Dr. Sue Curfman
She will be discussing The science of pain and how it affects our well being
Bring your questions
Go to sign up at
Link https://connectgroups.arthritis.org/groups/boardman
The event is free