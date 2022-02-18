Boardman Ohio Live Yes Presents Dr.Sue Curfman DHSc The Science of Pain
Sat., March 05, 2022 at 11:00am
Virtual Event
Boardman, Ohio
Saturday March 5th 2022 11:00 AMEST
through
Saturday March 5th 2022 12:15 PM EST
Boardman Ohio LIVE YES – Meet Dr. Sue Curfman – The Science and Humanity of Pain
Dr. Sue Curfman will join us to talk about The Science of Pain, and how pain can effect our well being. We will also do a Q&A,questions are welcome. Dr.Sue Curfman is an Orthopedic Certified Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. She earned her certification as a manual therapist through the University of St. Augustine. Dr.Curfman has more than 30 years of experience in a range of clinical settings, initially as a generalist and then focusing in outpatient orthopedics for over 20 years.