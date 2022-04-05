Boardman Ohio LIVEYES Connect The Science of Pain
Sat., April 23, 2022 at 11:00am
Sun., April 23, 2023 at 12:00am
Virtual Event
ONLINE
Boardman, Ohio
The Science and Humanity of Pain Dr. Sue Curfman PT, DHSC, MTC, OCS Associate Professor at Belmont University will join us to talk about The Science of Pain, and how pain can effect our well being – Understanding how pain can go from useful, to overwhelming and debilitating learn ways to help our pain We will also have a Q&A: your questions are welcome. Dr. Curfman has been teaching physical therapy for over 30 years, primarily in the areas of anatomy, kinesiology and orthopedics and joined the Belmont University School of Physical Therapy in 2021. Her research interests focus primarily in the areas of teaching and learning, pain neuroscience education and physical therapy care of women with breast cancer.
This event is free
Any questions
Call Deborah Andio 330-565-0040
Copy and paste this link to join us
Zoom info will be sent the day before the event
https://connectgroups.arthritis.org/groups/boardman