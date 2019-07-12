Thu., July 18, 2019 at 2:00pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library will host the monthly “Brain Games for Seniors” on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St. Salem, OH. Join in the afternoon fun as we create a greeting card, play a word game, enjoy music, and share some memories. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration required. Air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible the library is a “cool” place to be.
For more information please call the library at 330-332-0042 or find us online at www.salem.lib.oh.us.