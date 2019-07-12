When

Thu., July 18, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Wed., July 18, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host the monthly “Brain Games for Seniors” on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St. Salem, OH. Join in the afternoon fun as we create a greeting card, play a word game, enjoy music, and share some memories. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration required. Air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible the library is a “cool” place to be.

For more information please call the library at 330-332-0042 or find us online at www.salem.lib.oh.us.