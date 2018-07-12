Brain Games for Seniors at Salem Public Library
Have you joined in the “Brain Games for Seniors” fun yet at Salem Public Library? The library has a once-a-month afternoon get-together for adults who enjoy socializing while playing board games, dominoes, card games, etc. If you prefer relaxing while coloring or working puzzle books those activities are also available. No stress, just fun. No registration is required to participate on July 19, 2018 from 2-3 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Bring some friends, have some laughs. “Brain Games for Seniors” are open to the public and there is no cost to participate. Have questions? Please call the library at 330-332-0042.