Thu., September 20, 2018 at 2:00pm

Thu., September 20, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The library invites everyone who enjoys needlework such as knitting, tatting, crocheting, etc. to bring a project and attend a “Stitches in Time” evening on September 19, 2018 from 6:30-8:00 pm in the Quaker Meeting Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Open to the public and free of cost to attend the evening offers a relaxing opportunity to work on your own project with other friendly crafters. No registration is required.

“Stitches in Time” takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. New needle crafters are always welcome. For additional information please call the library at 330-332-0042.