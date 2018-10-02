When

Thu., October 18, 2018 at 2:00pm

Thu., October 18, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, OH

Join in the fun and games in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library on October 18, 2018, 2-3:30 p.m. Meet up with longtime friends or make this an opportunity to make new friends while playing board games, dominoes or indulging in your passion for puzzle solving. The library has a nice variety of activities to sharpen your mind and brighten your day! No registration is needed and there is no cost to participate — just come and play! The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio. For more information call the library at 330-332-0042.

