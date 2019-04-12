“Brain Games for Seniors” at Salem Public Library
Thu., April 18, 2019 at 2:00pm
Have some fun and exercise your mind when you join the fun at “Brain Games for Seniors” at Salem Public Library on April 18, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:30 pm. We have “stuff” in-house for you to enjoy; board games, playing cards, and challenging puzzle books. Bring friends and make new ones. No registration required. Call 330-332-0042 for more information. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.