When

Thu., August 15, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Thu., August 15, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Grown-ups of an older age are invited to come to Salem Public Library on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-3:30 p.m. for fun and games. Bring your friends, brothers, sisters, etc. to join the fun as we play a word game, create a craft, enjoy some music, and share stories. Do you want to play cards or a board game? No problem! No registration is required to participate and the get-together is open to the public and free of cost to attend. We will meet in the Quaker Room. If you have questions call the library at 330-332-0042.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.