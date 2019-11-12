Brain Games for Seniors at Salem Public Library
Thu., November 21, 2019 at 2:00pm
Thu., November 21, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Do you love playing cards? How about word games? How about playing Scrabble with a board and wood tiles? We have a variety of activities to enjoy. Join us for the November 21, 2019, Brain Games for Seniors get-together in the Quaker Room of the library from 2:00-3:30 p.m. We have a great time and we want to include you. The fun is open to the public and free of cost to attend. No registration is required. The library is wheelchair accessible and our location is 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Contact us at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.