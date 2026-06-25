When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Pine Hill Jersey Farm 47467 state Route 46 New Waterford, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Columbiana County FB hosts breakfast

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio — The Columbiana County Farm Bureau will host “Breakfast on the Farm” June 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pine Hill Jersey Farm, 47467 state Route 46 in New Waterford.

A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served for a suggested donation of $3. Those in attendance can also take a tour of the dairy farm, learn more about the equipment used on the farm and the grain facility.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Columbiana County Farm Bureau Agriculture Education Fund.

For more information on the Columbiana County Farm Bureau, visit https://ofbf.org/community/counties/columbiana.