Sat., March 30, 2024 at 9:00am
Angels for Animals, Andrews Hall
9750 W South Range Rd.
Canfield, OH
Enjoy a delicious breakfast, visit with the Easter Bunny, pose for a photo with your family and/or furry friends, visit live bunnies and enjoy a morning of relaxation and fellowship with friends before the chaos of Easter sets in! All proceeds will benefit the “warmth and comfort” campaign at Angels for Animals to help update are heating and cooling systems and complete needed repairs on our shelter.