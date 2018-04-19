Sun., June 03, 2018 at 10:00am
Sun., June 03, 2018 No Specific End Time
Brookfield Saddle Club Show Grounds
696 Bedford Rd. SE
Brookfield, Ohio
Brookfield Saddle Club Fun Shows – Jun 3. Family oriented fun show. English and Western, adult and youth, horse and pony classes. No show clothes required, no clipping or bathing of horses. Training equipment permitted. Food both on grounds with good eats. Other fun shows: Sun, Aug 19, and Sat Sep 22. For additional information and show bill, contact: brookfieldsaddleclub@yahoo.com