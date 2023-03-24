Sat., April 01, 2023 at 9:00am
Sat., April 01, 2023 at 12:00am
Hartford Fairgrounds
14028 Fairgrounds Road
Croton, Ohio
The Licking County Sheep Improvement Association will be hosting the Buckeye Spring Show and Sale Spectacular on April 1, 2023 at the Hartford Fairgrounds. The purpose of this event is to provide 4-H and FFA members a source of quality market lambs also providing an opportunity for breeders/producers to showcase and market their lambs for exhibition. Please visit http://www.buckeyeshowandsale.com for details.