Sat., November 19, 2022 at 1:00pm

Sun., November 20, 2022 at 12:00am

Burchfield Homestead Museum 867 East Fourth Street Salem, OH

Burchfield Homestead Unveils Art-Inspired Trees Nov. 19 & 20

Begin your holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving with a visit to the freshly painted Burchfield Homestead Museum — home of extraordinary Christmas trees!

Each of the 12 trees picks up on the design elements of a distinct Charles E. Burchfield watercolor painting. The living room tree even has ornaments with miniature Burchfield paintings and vintage ornaments like the ones the family used to decorate their Christmas trees during the mid-1910s.

The Trees & Train exhibit is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20. Admission is $3 per person. Children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For the one fee visitors may view the beautiful trees at 867 East Fourth Street in Salem, and the elaborate model train display at the rear of Fred Naragon’s law office at 248 East State Street in Downtown Salem. The entrance to the train exhibit is the rear door of the office from Sugar Tree Alley, across from Chase Bank.

Photos of 2021 Trees & Trains Exhibit are at https://www.burchfieldhomestead.com

Follow the Burchfield Homestead Society on Facebook.