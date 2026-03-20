When

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

6066 Boy Scout Road NE Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — Camp Tuscazoar will host its annual Maple Days breakfast on March 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the camp’s dining hall, 6066 Boy Scout Road NE, Dover, Ohio.

The breakfast menu consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausages, applesauce and samples of maple syrup. This fundraiser is open to the public and will allow the camp to fund maintenance, repairs and construction projects at the historic 800-acre camp. Bottles and jugs of Camp Tuscazoar’s maple syrup will be available for purchase.

The cost to attend is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under, if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under. To buy tickets, call 330-859-2288, email info@tuscazoar.org or go online at https://givebutter.com/MapleDays. Transportation will be provided to and from the camp parking lot.

Visitors can also hike all or part of the camp’s Centennial Trail — a collection of 100 historic sites at the camp that were identified and marked with signs to celebrate Tuscazoar’s 100th anniversary in 2020. Additionally, the W.C. Moorhead Museum will be open. The museum showcases memorabilia from Camp Tuscazoar’s earliest days to the present. For more information, visit https://tuscazoar.org/.