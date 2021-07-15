Fri., July 16, 2021 TBD
Sun., July 18, 2021 No Specific End Time
Pioneer Village at Beaver Creek State Park
12013 Echo Dell Road
East Liverpool, Ohio
The public is welcome to join Friends of Beaver Creek State Park as they welcome Ken Hall and Tim Harrison with their interactive display of fur trapping, the fur trade, weapons and cooking of the nineteenth century. Hall and Harrison will be arriving Friday, July 16, via canoe on Beaver Creek at a time not yet determined. They will be setting up camp and displaying their furs and trapping tools for all to enjoy and learn. Special programs will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18. Attendance is free at this family event.