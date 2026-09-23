When

Fri., October 02, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Fri., October 02, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Sandy Valley Stadium 5130 State Route 183 NE Magnolia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Carroll Co. Farm Bureau will host ‘Tailgate to Touchdowns’

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Carroll County Farm Bureau will host Tailgate to Touchdowns on Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m., featuring the Sandy Valley Cardinals vs. the Garaway Pirates.

The event is open to the public and includes a meal. A requested

$5 donation per person will benefit the Carroll County Farm Bureau scholarship fund and support local agricultural education programs.

For more information, contact the Carroll County Farm Bureau at 330-339-7211.