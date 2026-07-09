When

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., July 10, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

North Market St. Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate America 250 in Minerva

MINERVA, Ohio — Nights on North Market in Minerva on July 10 will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with live music, art, food and drink, kids’ activities, Minerva High School Alumni Night, shopping and more

There will be a veterans’ pinning ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. by the stage, and any veteran is welcome to participate.

The Market Street Art Spot will host a reception, 5-9 p.m., featuring “Revolutionary Remakes,” a group show of works paying homage to the masters, live music by Tommy Edds, and light refreshments.

West High Street, between North Market and Main streets, will be the site of a popup pocket park for the evening, and all of N. Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Bayou Blue, a Creedence Clearwater and Linda Ronstadt tribute band, will play 6-9 p.m.

There will also be a bounce house, games, a make-and-take art activity offered by Minerva Arts Council, crafters, vendors and local organizations. A dunk tank will be in operation, and the Sandy Springs Arcade will host a pinball tournament throughout the event

The Minerva Area Historical Society’s Haas Museum will be open 6-8 p.m., with information on area Revolutionary War soldiers and history of Minerva businesses on display. The America 250 booth will be set up and items from the 1976 time capsule will be on display. Items may be submitted to be added to the current time capsule, which will be opened next in 2076.

The village’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will be in effect 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.