Fri., October 21, 2022 at 6:30pm

Fri., October 21, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

What lessons have we learned from the Chernobyl disaster? Could it happen again?

Dr. Brian Bonhomme, history professor at Youngstown State University, will be presenting a special After Hours program on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:30PM. Join us as we do a deep dive into the Chernobyl Disaster, a nuclear incident that occurred in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near the city of Pripyat in the north of the Ukranian SSR in the Soviet Union on April 26, 1986.

This program is free of cost and open to the public.

Registration is required. Please register by filling out the form online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

