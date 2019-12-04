When

Come and learn how to play chess or practice your skills with other players who also share a love of the game. Beginners and intermediate level players (teens and adults) are welcome to participate in the Chess Challenge Club. Meet in the library’s Adult Reading Room at 2 pm on the following Saturdays: Dec. 14th and 28th, 2019. Chess boards and pieces will be provided or bring your own.

Chess aficionado David Fearn has been playing for over 20 years and will serve as instructor for the club.

Registration is not required. The Chess Club is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.