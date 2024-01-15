Sat., January 13, 2024 TBD
Wed., January 31, 2024 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Toddler Storytime (ages 3 and under) Tuesdays at 10:00 am
Each week we continue to help develop your toddlers’ skills with a themed story, songs & activities.
Preschool Storytime Wednesdays at 11:30 am
Each Storytime program supports early literacy and socialization with age-appropriate stories, crafts, rhymes, and more.
Children’s Stoytimes are made possible in part by the Ohio Arts Council.
Bear Scavenger Hunt in the Library for January.
One winner will get a teddy bear and a delicious teddy bear themed snack.
Mean Girls Trivia Game
Stop by the teen department and complete a Mean Girls trivia game. Turn in your completed trivia sheet and get a Mean Girls inspired sticker.
Take & Make Craft – Coffee Filter Snowflakes
Stop by the circulation desk and ask for your craft kit to go.