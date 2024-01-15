When

Sat., January 13, 2024 TBD

Until

Wed., January 31, 2024 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Toddler Storytime (ages 3 and under) Tuesdays at 10:00 am

Each week we continue to help develop your toddlers’ skills with a themed story, songs & activities.

Preschool Storytime Wednesdays at 11:30 am

Each Storytime program supports early literacy and socialization with age-appropriate stories, crafts, rhymes, and more.

Children’s Stoytimes are made possible in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

Bear Scavenger Hunt in the Library for January.

One winner will get a teddy bear and a delicious teddy bear themed snack.

Mean Girls Trivia Game

Stop by the teen department and complete a Mean Girls trivia game. Turn in your completed trivia sheet and get a Mean Girls inspired sticker.

Take & Make Craft – Coffee Filter Snowflakes

Stop by the circulation desk and ask for your craft kit to go.