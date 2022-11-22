Sat., December 03, 2022 at 9:00am
Winona Area Historical Society Museum
32114 Winona Road
Winona, Ohio
The Winona Area Historical Society is sponsoring its 10th Annual Christmas in the Country fundraiser on Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Unique functional/decorative handcrafted items donated by local artisans and crafters are being offered, along with a varied selection of baked goods. To celebrate the designation of the campus to the National Register of Historic Places, the featured ornament this year pictures the 1895 Quaker Meeting House. The 1838 Meeting House/Museum, site of the event, is located at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street in Winona, OH. The building is handicap accessible. Proceeds benefit WAHS programs. (GPS address: 32114 Winona Road, Hanoverton, OH).