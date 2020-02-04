When

Fri., April 03, 2020 at 8:00am

Until

Fri., April 03, 2020 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Richland County Fairgrounds 750 N. Home Road Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Clear Fork FFA Alumni, in partnership with the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD), is holding a tree seedling sale.

Choose from Norway Spruce, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Dawn Redwood, Red Mulberry, Ohio Buckeye, Common Paw Paw, American Chestnut, White Oak, Sugar Maple, Persimmon, Tulip Tree, Red Oak, Black Walnut, Scarlet Oak and Cherry. The Tree Nut Pack has American Hazlenut, Butternut, Black Walnut. The Flowering Pack has Flowering Dogwood, Serviceberry, Roselow Crabapple. We are sorry that Arborvitae are not available this year due to a shortage.

COST: $10.00 per Bundle of 8.

Bluebird houses: $10.00

Dates and locations are:

Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park: Friday, April 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon or all seedlings sold

Clear Fork High School back parking lot, Friday, April 3, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Planktown Market near Shiloh (at inside door,) Friday, April 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Note: Please call ahead for orders larger than 30 bundles: 419.886.2601 (Clear Fork High School) or Jim at 419.564.3881 by March 13. All other sales are first-come, first-serve. All sales are final with no guarantee of survival. If you wish to purchase all left-over seedlings, call Jim at 419.564.3881. Cash or checks only.

For more information, please visit clearforkffa.theaet.com or richlandswcd.net.