Mon., March 25, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., March 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Ben Ratner of Lib’s Market in Salem will present the program “Coffee” on March 25, 2019, at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. He will discuss the process of bringing delicious coffee to our cups from planting and growing the beans to processing the coffee beans for consumption. The program is another offering in the library’s “Play with Your Food” library series.

Lib’s Market, in the heart of downtown Salem, serves coffees and teas from around the world and also serves a variety of foods.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.