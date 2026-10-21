Fri., October 23, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., October 25, 2026 All Day Event
Firehouse Theater
450 East Market St.
Alliance, Ohio
The musical, Come From Away, will be presented for one more weekend. It’s a moving story of Newfoundlanders offering kindness and generosity when 38 planes with 7,000 passengers were forced to land and stay on the ground for the 5 days when American airspace was closed following the events of 9/11. Moving, funny and fast-paced. Call the box office at 340821-8712 to reserve your tickets.
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