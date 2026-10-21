When

Fri., October 23, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Firehouse Theater

450 East Market St.

Alliance, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The musical, Come From Away, will be presented for one more weekend. It’s a moving story of Newfoundlanders offering kindness and generosity when 38 planes with 7,000 passengers were forced to land and stay on the ground for the 5 days when American airspace was closed following the events of 9/11. Moving, funny and fast-paced. Call the box office at 340821-8712 to reserve your tickets.

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