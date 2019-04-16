When

Sat., April 20, 2019 at 10:00am

Sat., April 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The Salem Public Library Community Paper Shred will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the library’s parking lot at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Salem Public Library is providing this opportunity for people of the Salem area to dispose of sensitive paperwork such as bank statements, old tax returns, receipts, canceled checks, etc. by having them shredded safely and conveniently by Protect n Shred, Inc. of Cortland, Ohio. There is no cost to the public to participate.

Do not bring plastic, cardboard or newspapers to be shredded. Contact the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.