Community Paper Shred Planned at Salem Public Library
Sat., September 18, 2021 at 10:00am
Salem Public Library Parking Lot
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library will provide the opportunity for people of the area to have personal papers such as bank statements, old tax papers, receipts, cancelled checks, and other sensitive paperwork safely and conveniently shredded by Protect n Shred, Inc. of Cortland, Ohio. The event will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm in the parking lot of the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The event is open to the public and free of cost. No registration is required.
Please do not bring plastic, cardboard or newspapers to be shredded.