When

Tue., June 23, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Tue., June 23, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite #240 Chardon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Composting workshop set for June 23

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will host “From Scraps to Soil! Educator Composting Workshop” June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SWCD, 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite #240, Chardon. Registration closes on June 16.

This compost-focused professional development program will integrate soil science, resource management, student engagement and hands-on ecology to be used in the classroom. Attendees will get ideas for new lessons, curriculum resources and composting supplies including a composting bin. The program will also feature tours of Cleveland’s composting companies including the Rust Belt Riders and Ohio City Farm.

The cost $10. Priority will be given to Geauga or Portage County educators, but the event is open to educators of all grades and disciplines. Participants should bring a lunch. The agenda, payment options and meeting location will be provided.

To register or for more information, visit geaugaswcd.com/education/teacher/ or contact Gail Prunty at gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or 440-834-1122.