Conservation Creation Workshop: Romantic Wreath
Tue., February 08, 2022 at 6:00pm
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, Ohio
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District for February’s Conservation Creation Arts and Crafts Workshop at the Longview Center in Mansfield. With Valentine’s Day being a big day for big hearts, you can get your home in the mood with a beautiful pinecone heart wreath! This wreath will welcome friendship and love into your home as well as add a touch of nature! $6.00 per person. To register, click on the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop-romantic-wreaths-tickets-232218179827 or call 419-747-8684.