Wed., August 22, 2018 at 11:00am

Wed., August 22, 2018 at 12:00am

Building Industry Association 4344 Metro Cir NW North Canton, OH

Stark Soil and Water in collaboration with the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio, is hosting an annual and informative workshop designed to make compliance with Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plans (SWPPP) efficient and effective. Compliance with and adherence to the SWPPP is a basic requirement of a General Construction Permit for the disturbance of one acre or greater of soil in Ohio. Whether you are an excavation or landscape contractor, we’ll help make control of erosion easy and control of sediment simple, even if Mother Nature precipitates 3 inches of forecasted partly sunny all over your work site. Developers, engineers and community officials are also welcome.

The presenter will discuss the installation and maintenance of common best management practices (such as aggregate entrances and silt fencing as well as material washouts and sediment traps) designed to protect the environment while growing the economy. He will also touch upon the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s updated Construction General Permit as well as Long Term Maintenance Plan requirements and responsibilities.

The goal of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio is to provide safe, affordable, and quality construction for the people of Stark, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties through promotion, advocacy, networking and education. The mission of Stark Soil & Water is to conserve our natural resources by educating, guiding and assisting the citizens of Stark County.

The workshop is free of charge and will be conducted at the office of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio (4344 Metro Cir NW, North Canton, OH 44720) on Wednesday 22 August 2018 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm (a light lunch with refreshments will be served during the workshop and a Question & Answer session will follow). 1.5 hours of Continuing Education Credit will be earned by attending.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by calling the Stark Soil and Water office at 330-451-7645 by 8 August 2018.