When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., October 28, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road. Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford Co. events have something for everyone

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District and Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host a series of environmental education events this October at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road.

“Fly Fishing” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3; participants can meet at the Nature Center where they will learn from Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructor Mark Signorino from Erie, Pa. He is a helper/instructor for the Fish & Boat Commission fly fishing seminars, teaches a Fly Fishing 101 class at state parks in Western Pennsylvania and volunteers with Project Healing Waters and The Mayfly Project.

“Fall Animals Story and Craft” will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Nature Center. Participants can celebrate the season with District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow while making an animal magnet and listening to some fall animal stories.

“Halloween Bats” is scheduled from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Nature Center. Terry Lobdell will discuss bats while dispelling some of the commonly held myths about the creatures. Organizers note that Halloween wouldn’t be the same without the bats program.

“Fall Foliage” will be offered from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 20; participants can meet at the Nature Center. DCNR Service Forester Mark Lewis will answer the question, “Why do the leaves turn colors in the fall?” Participants should be ready to take a fall tree walk and enjoy the season.

“Wildfires in Pennsylvania” will be presented from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Nature Center. Zach St. Laurent, DCNR Forester, will provide an overview of the history of wildfires in Pennsylvania, starting with the deforestation and subsequent wildfire prevention measures that started at the turn of the century. The program will also touch on past and present wildfire occurrence statistics, along with details on the most common causes.

All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.