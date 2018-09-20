When

Thu., October 11, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., October 03, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Thinking about moving away from cable or satellite television and not sure where to start? You’re not alone, “cutting the cord” can be a frightening concept, but there are many benefits and nearly unlimited options. Join Salem Public Library Director Brad Stephens for a discussion on what cutting the cord could mean for you, a chance to look at various hardware devices including SmartTV, Roku, Amazon FireStick, and AppleTV, and a discussion about selecting the right streaming service for your budget and viewing desires. The program will be followed by a question and answer period.

The program date is Thursday, October 11, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. Meet in the Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042. This program is open to public and free to attend.