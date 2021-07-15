When

Wed., September 08, 2021 at 8:30am

Wed., September 08, 2021 at 12:00am

Mercer County Extension Office 463 North Perry Highway Mercer, PA

Dairy Basics: Fundamentals of Quality & Safety will be held on September 8, 2021, in Mercer County.

This one-day workshop addresses the principles of producing high-quality and safe dairy foods. Participants in this workshop will gain knowledge of milk properties and factors important to producing quality dairy products. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and principles of cleaning and sanitizing are key to manufacturing safe food. This course covers writing of procedures and record-keeping and has an optional practical session where participants can work on their own documents while getting feedback and having questions answered by the instructor.

Small-scale dairy food processors and others in the industry with a need for training in basic dairy food handling and safety principles.