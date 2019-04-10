Sat., April 27, 2019 at 8:30am
Sat., April 27, 2019 at 12:00am
Canfield Fairgrounds
7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd
Canfield, Ohio
Ohio 4H Dairy Programs presents 2019 Dairy Palooza. This is a one day event, being held at the Canfield Fairgrounds in Mahoning County, with activities for Cloverbuds, Youth and Adults alike. Quality Assurance will be offered in the morning and then in the afternoon there will be breakout sessions that youth can choose from ranging from Showmanship to Fitting and Clipping with live animals. Sessions on Dairy Beef Feeders and Dairy Goats will also be offered. Please visit www.ohiodairypalooza.com for more details and how to register or contact Bonnie Ayars at ayars.5@osu.edu