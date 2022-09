When

Sun., September 18, 2022 at 2:00pm

Sun., September 18, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio

Head to Salem Public Library for A Little Live Music every 3rd Sunday of each month! On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2-3PM, we will enjoy the musical duo Dave Byers & John Volio. No registration required for this free program that is open to the public.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.