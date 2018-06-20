When

Thu., August 02, 2018 at 8:00am

Thu., August 02, 2018 at 12:00am

Thompson's Dairyland & Restaurant 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, OH

Louisville, Ohio – Join Stark Soil and Water Conservation District’s board members, staff, and partners on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. for the monthly Stark Crop Producers’ Breakfast! The topic of discussion will cover conservation land easements. Come share or pick up some knowledge from local producers. The discussion will be held at Thompson’s Dairyland & Restaurant, located at 7519 Columbus RD NE Louisville, Ohio 44641. Meals are optional and at your own expense.

Please feel free to contact Stark Soil and Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information!