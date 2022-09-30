Demystify Tarot Program at Salem Public Library
Wed., October 05, 2022 at 6:30pm
Wed., October 05, 2022 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, Ohio (OH)
Demystify Tarot by attending this one-hour special class! On Wednesday, October 5, at 6:30PM, we will uncover the history of Tarot, learn how to read the cards and explore their meanings, and practice using your own cards. If you have a deck, feel free to bring them!
Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is free of cost and open to the public.