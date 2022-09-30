When

Wed., October 05, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., October 05, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

Demystify Tarot by attending this one-hour special class! On Wednesday, October 5, at 6:30PM, we will uncover the history of Tarot, learn how to read the cards and explore their meanings, and practice using your own cards. If you have a deck, feel free to bring them!
Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is free of cost and open to the public.

Photos

Map